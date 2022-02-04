Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,954,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,227,917,000 after buying an additional 238,959 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,030,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $169,529,000 after buying an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 24,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 30,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

