Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.01. 135,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.