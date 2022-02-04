Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.10. 72,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $371.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.