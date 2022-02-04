Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.07. 1,309,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

