Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

