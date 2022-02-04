Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

