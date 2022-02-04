Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139,688.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 326,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,814. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

