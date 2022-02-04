Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $211.01. 73,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day moving average is $242.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

