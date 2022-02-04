Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) Shares Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANA remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,723. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

