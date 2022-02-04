Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.20

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.20 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.10). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.05), with a volume of 3,583,833 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANR shares. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £607.09 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total value of £350,000 ($470,556.60).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

