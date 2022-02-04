Parachute Price Tops $0.0009 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $570,221.16 and approximately $183,017.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00027563 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.