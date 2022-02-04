Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.82

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.82 and traded as high as C$26.29. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$26.16, with a volume of 204,777 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $2,431,385.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

