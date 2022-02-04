PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $55.61 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

