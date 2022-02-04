Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,731,558 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

