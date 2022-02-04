Paybswap (PAYB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $356,142.90

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $356,142.90 and approximately $163,482.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

