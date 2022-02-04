Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.23. Approximately 33,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 66,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$288.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

