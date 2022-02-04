Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $249.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $244.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Paylocity stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,830. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.91.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

