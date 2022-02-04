Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $197.06, but opened at $205.33. Paylocity shares last traded at $202.80, with a volume of 1,518 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day moving average of $248.91.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.