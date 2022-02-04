PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $107,575.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

CNXN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,797. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

