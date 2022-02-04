PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.02% of PC Connection worth $104,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,739 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

