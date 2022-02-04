PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Daniel Cho Sells 7,597 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 89,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,018. The company has a market capitalization of $366.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCB. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

