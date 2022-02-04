Peanut Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $443,272.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00110170 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

