Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $26.70 million and $1.23 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

