Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,470 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. 140,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,481. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

