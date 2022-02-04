Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 203,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

