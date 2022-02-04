Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.38. 103,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

