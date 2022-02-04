Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,161 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

WMT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.20. 204,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.