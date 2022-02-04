Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Hold at Loop Capital

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.84.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 423.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

