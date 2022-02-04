Peony (PNY) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Peony has a total market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $141,655.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00027303 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 114,528,090 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.