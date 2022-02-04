pEOS Price Tops $0.0014 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.17 million and $2,327.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

