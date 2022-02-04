Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

