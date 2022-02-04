PERI Finance (PERI) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.26 million and $4.00 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

