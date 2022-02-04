Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.39

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and traded as low as $37.15. Pershing Square shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 68,534 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

