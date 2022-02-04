PetroDollar Hits One Day Volume of $153.00 (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $531,617.53 and approximately $153.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

