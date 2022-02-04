Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

PFC opened at GBX 116.52 ($1.57) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £605.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt bought 3,906 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,721.81).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

