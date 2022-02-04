PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.