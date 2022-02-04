Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.94 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $166.94 million and $4.50 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003871 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.71 or 0.99957960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00076590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00028458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.00506442 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

