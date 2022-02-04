Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.58. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 6,384 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
