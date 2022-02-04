Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.58. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 6,384 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.