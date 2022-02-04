Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Up 6%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) shares were up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.85 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.36). Approximately 275,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 816,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.20 ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHAR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.42. The company has a market cap of £118.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18.

In other news, insider Mike J. Watts sold 206,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34), for a total value of £51,589 ($69,358.70).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

