Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 6897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
