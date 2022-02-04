Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $172,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $175,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 501,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,555. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.