PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

About PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through proprietary trading model, which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary; and platform partnership model, which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

