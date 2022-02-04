PHX Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 191,579 shares of company stock worth $462,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

