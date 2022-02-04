Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 8,990 shares valued at $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

PLL stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

