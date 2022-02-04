Pierre Chereque Sells 8,249 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,942,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,244. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

