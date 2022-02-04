Pierre Chereque Sells 8,249 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SLB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,942,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,244. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $41.04.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
