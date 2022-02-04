Pigeoncoin (PGN) One Day Volume Hits $16,581.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $406,922.18 and $16,581.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002574 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

