Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.12 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,405.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

