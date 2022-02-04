PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 1.3%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.47 and last traded at $81.78. Approximately 108,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 254,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $370,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,532.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $498,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

