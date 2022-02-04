Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 0.1% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after buying an additional 152,222 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,885. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

