Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $4,605.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00260470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,797,362 coins and its circulating supply is 434,536,926 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

